9 dogs rescued from house fire near local park

DAYTON — Nine dogs were rescued after a house fire in Dayton on Monday afternoon near Stuart Patterson Park.

News Center 7 crews were on scene near the 200 block of Alaska Street just after 11 a.m. for a house fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke on the second floor, according to Dayton District Fire Chief Mike Fasnacht.

Fasnacht said the fire was likely caused by an electrical appliance that had failed, and there were combustibles near it.

Occupants of the home were treated for smoke inhalation, but were not transported.

No other injuries were reported.

