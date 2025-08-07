88-year-old man dies days after being hurt in crash

DAYTON — A man has died days after being involved in a crash in Dayton.

Herman Henley, 88, died on Monday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office told News Center 7 that Henley had been in a crash at the intersection of Kipling and Cornell drives.

A crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department shows that the crash happened on July 30.

The 45-year-old driver of a 2007 Lexus ES told police he was going southbound on Kipling Drive when he was hit by a 2015 Nissan Sentra at Cornell Drive.

Henley was driving the Nissan westbound on Cornell Drive at the time of the crash.

Both Henley and the driver of the Lexus were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Dayton Police said Thursday Henley’s cause of death has not yet been determined, so it is not yet known if he died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The report states that conflicting statements were given to the police.

The crash remains under investigation.

