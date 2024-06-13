85-year-old motorcyclist killed in Miami County crash identified

MIAMI COUNTY — An 85-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Miami County Wednesday evening.

Gary Davis, of Brookville, was identified as the man killed in the crash, Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn confirmed.

Davis was going southbound on S. Shiloh Road on his motorcycle when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Frederick Garland Road, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report. He drove into the intersection and was hit by a Chrysler 200 that was going eastbound on Frederick Garland Road.

Davis died from his injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler, an 18-year-old Dayton woman, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

Neither speed, alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, Deputy Justin Miller told News Center 7 on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.





