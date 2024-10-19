84-year-old woman uninjured after crashing car into building in Miamisburg

MIAMSIBURG — An 84-year-old woman was uninjured after she crashed her car into a building in Miamisburg Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday crews were called to the 2100 block of Maue Rd in Miamisburg on reports of a car into a structure.

Upon arrival crews found a car that had crashed into an Apartment complex.

According to Miamisburg PD, the woman was moving her car in the parking lot of the complex.

No one was injured, and the woman was not cited.

Cognitive skills played a role in the cause of the crash, according to Miamisburg police.

