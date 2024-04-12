8 arrested on child porn charges in Dayton; Authorities still looking for 1

DAYTON — Eight men were arrested in Dayton on child pornography charges, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

CARE House Unit detectives investigated multiple complaints involving child sexual assault material (CSAM).

>> Scam call leads to shooting death of Uber driver in Clark Co.; 81-year-old man charged with murder

The spokesperson said each person has been charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

DPD worked with the United States Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team to arrest the following people:

Damien Connor Wiley (20 years old)

Damien Connor Wiley Damien Connor Wiley (Dayton Police Department)

Zachary Bryan Copp (22 years old)

Zachary Bryan Zachary Bryan (Dayton Police Department)

Leonard Andrea Davis Jr. (29 years old)

Leonard Andrea Davis Jr. Leonard Andrea Davis Jr. (Dayton Police Department)

Aaron Scott Miner (32 years old)

Aaron Scott Aaron Scott (Dayton Police Department)

Santino Blue Wilson (22 years old)

Santino Blue Wilson Santino Blue Wilson (Dayton Police Department)

Robbie Matthew Minnich (30 years old)

Robbie Matthew Minnich Robbie Matthew Minnich (Dayton Police Department)

Brett King (29 years old)

Brett King Brett King (Dayton Police Department)

Dylan Kent (30 years old)

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 30-year-old accused of at least 90 counts of buying, having or creating obscene material

Dylan Kent Dylan Kent (Dayton Police Department)

Christopher R. Kilbarger, 35, is still at large but is wanted on an active warrant for pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Christopher R. Kilbarger Christopher R. Kilbarger (Dayton Police Department)

If you have any information on Kilbarger’s whereabouts, the Dayton Police Department and the United States Marshals Service would like to hear from you.

To report any information, call dispatch at (937) 225-4357 (HELP) or call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

“The Dayton Police Department takes CSAM investigations very seriously and we hope that this notification will serve as a reminder to have difficult conversations with loved ones about their online activities,” the spokesperson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group