78-year-old man charged with assisting in wife’s suicide

YELLOW SPRINGS — A 78-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the death of his wife but has not been charged with murder.

Thomas Macaulay is being charged in Greene County Common Pleas Court with assisted suicide after the death of his 75-year-old wife.

“Assisted suicide is a crime in the state of Ohio,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said.

