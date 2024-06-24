75,000 people attend Dayton Air Show; Organizers announce plans for next year

DAYTON — The 50th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show has wrapped up and organizers are getting ready for next year’s show.

On Monday, Air Show officials gathered to discuss this year’s event and share future plans.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, organizers said 75,000 people attended the two-day show.

“Just had an amazing show over the last two days. It was our 50th year, which is pretty amazing,” Chairman of the Board of the U.S. Air and Trade Show Scott Buchanan said.

Dayton Air Show Executive Director Kevin Franklin said the show made $5.4 million this year.

$10,000 worth of ticket sales have been donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

“This very, very generous donation is directly back into programs providing much-needed medical care when it comes to the mental health side of the house,” Alumni manager of the Wounded Warrior Project Shawn Seguin said.

Organizers said one major concern was the heat. Cooling stations, shaded areas, and free water were available so attendees could stay cool.

“Mother Nature tried to throw us a couple of curveballs, but I think we adapted and overcame. We prepared for the heat,” Franklin said.

On Saturday, medics treated approximately 113 air show attendees for heat-related illnesses. Franklin said a “very low” number needed medical attention on Sunday.

Organizers said planning for the 2025 show has begun.

It will take place June 21 to 22 and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to headline.

