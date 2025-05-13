City investing millions for upgrades at Kettering Fields Sports Complex

DAYTON — A sports complex that’s served the Miami Valley for decades is getting some major upgrades.

The Dayton City Commission recently authorized over $7 million for the first phase of a project to upgrade Kettering Fields Sports Complex. The city plans to invest about $14 million total in the project.

The project could help bring more money back to the Gem City.

