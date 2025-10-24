75-year-old man injured in garage explosion believed to be partially caused by ‘human error’

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A 75-year-old man was injured in a garage explosion that fire officials believed was partially caused by ‘human error’.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of South Wood Street in Fostoria shortly after 4 p.m. on reports of a potential home explosion, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage on fire with a 75-year-old man still inside.

First responders administered aid to the man before taking him to a local trauma center, WTOL-11 reported.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

“His grandkids actually came to my front door and said, ‘You need to call 911,’” Britney Heiserman, a neighbor, said.

Heiserman told WTOL-11 she called 911 and then went to help her neighbor, who was still alert.

“He asked me to take his shoes off for him, so yeah, he was burned bad,” Heiserman said.

Fire crews were able to “easily” suppress the fire, and damage was contained to the garage, WTOL-11 reported.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the Fostoria Fire Division’s chief believed it was partially due to “human error”, WTOL-11 reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal.

