73-year-old man suffers minor injuries after rollover crash in Moraine

MORAINE — A 73-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash late Saturday morning in Moraine.

Moraine Police officers and medics were dispatched at 11:43 a.m. to S. Dixie Drive and W. Stroop Road on initial reports of a crash, according to an online crash report.

A 2010 Gray Hyundai was traveling north on S. Dixie Drive and failed to stop at a red light on W. Stroop Road.

A 2012 white Toyota Highlander and a 2019 white Toyota Rav4 were going westbound on W. Stroop Road when they both collided.

The Rav4 crashed into the Hyundai causing it to rollover.

Medics transported the Hyundai driver, a 73-year-old man, to Kettering Health’s main campus with minor injuries, the crash report said.

He was cited for a red-light violation.

