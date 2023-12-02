73-year-old man killed in Montgomery Co. crash

PERRY TWP. — One person is dead after a crash in Perry Twp. on Friday night.

Lawrence Fugate, 73, of Germantown died in the crash on Diamond Mill Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation showed that around 8:22 p.m., Fugate was driving south on Diamond Mill Road when his 2013 Hyundai Sonata hit a trailer pulled by a 2018 Ford F-150.

The truck was backing into a private driveway when the trailer was hit, troopers said.

Fugate died on the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old Brookville man, was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

