7-year-old headed to Disney World thanks to A Special Wish Foundation

WEST CAROLLTON — A family is headed to Disney World and Special Wish Foundation Southwest Ohio is making it happen.

The organization has been around for four decades, it helps kids with life-threatening illnesses live out their dreams.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson tagged along in West Carrollton when a 7-year-old Bryson and his family got their Disney tickets.

“Happy, excited, unbelievable that this is happening for him,” Angel Fisher, Bryson’s mom said.

Angel and Ron Fisher said their son Bryson is nonverbal.

“I’m just glad he’s going and he’s able to go,” Ron said.

“Our goal is to just let him have a great time. He has been through quite a lot through his little life and whatever he says goes on this journey,” Angel said.

From the moment they get to the airport to when they show up to Give the Kids the World Village at Disney.

The whole trip is carefully planned out for them.

“They’ve done an amazing job. Tyler’s been working with this very closely. He has taken everything off our plate to where we just kind of are going and he’s like arranged everything,” Angel said.

The president of Special Wish Foundation Southwest Ohio, David Seyers, said they have been granting wishes for families in the area for the past 40 years.

“Today is an amazing day for us, we’re grading our 1900th wish,” Seyers said. “What a special wish does is we give these families and the wish kids hope. It’s an opportunity to get away and to experience something that brings them joy, that brings memories to the family.”

Something the Fishers are excited about.

“He’s going to be our boss this week,” Angel said.

