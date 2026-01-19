7 local high school students receive state certifications for healthcare fields

SPRINGFIELD — Seven students from Springfield High School are starting the year off with state-issued credentials.

These students successfully passed their Ohio certification exam and are now officially Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), according to a spokesperson.

These achievements come from the Springfield City School District’s new CNA coursework for high school students, which is a part of their Career Pathways program.

The Career Pathways connect classroom teaches students seven high-demand career fields such as healthcare, engineering and manufacturing, construction, digital media, business, culinary arts, and unmanned aerial systems, giving students a head start on real-world careers.

The CNA pathway includes two courses: CNA Certification and Patient-Centered Care.

Students receive hands-on training in essential patient care skills that include monitoring vital signs, assisting with daily living needs, performing safety checks, maintaining sanitary environments, and interpreting EKGs.

With their new certifications, these students are now eligible for immediate employment in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare settings.

To support this pathway, Springfield City Schools has added a new lab space before the school year, which allows students to access real clinical equipment and simulations.

