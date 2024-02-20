7 Circle of Kindness hosting a food drive benefiting Miami Valley Meals

DAYTON — The 7 Circle of Kindness food drive is returning on Saturday, March 9th, 2024, benefiting Miami Valley Meals.

Miami Valley Meals is a Dayton, OH local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and essential collaborator in the fight for a more food-secure future. Their team of professional chefs recovers and transforms donated food into hearty meals for free distribution through a network of partner nonprofits serving those experiencing food insecurity. By “Serving those who serve the hungry,” they free up vital resources of their partners and open doors to further outreach and wrap-around services. Miami Valley Meals believes everyone deserves a good meal made with love.

In 2023, the 7 Circle of Kindness food drive benefiting Miami Valley Meals helped collect over 4,500+ lbs. of food thanks to the support and generosity of our community. This year’s food drive in partnership with Morris Home and Ashley will take place on Saturday, March 9th, at Walmart Miller Lane. Our teams will be at the drop-off locations accepting donations between 8 AM and 1 PM. Look for the WHIO-TV or WHIO Radio tents in the parking lot!

WHAT IS NEEDED THE MOST

This year, Miami Valley Meals is asking the community to help stock their shelves with any kind of pasta. The organization will especially appreciate large-size packages since they cook food in bulk.

Other Items and Supplies:

Parchment paper (rolls or pop-up sheets)

Food-safe nitrile gloves (medium, large, or extra-large)

Plain black or dark-colored aprons

4 or 8-cup measuring cups with handles

Miami Valley Meals’ Amazon wish list can be found HERE. To make a monetary gift, please visit: https://miamivalleymeals.org/donate

If you are willing to donate a service, the organization would love to get help with smaller building maintenance projects. You can learn more about Miami Valley Meals, its current needs, and ways to get involved HERE.

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

