‘Severe Solar Storm’ could put on a show with the Northern Lights tonight

DAYTON — A coronal mass ejection (CME) will likely arrive at Earth Thursday night into Friday morning which will lead to elevated geomagnetic activity and the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights in the Miami Valley, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for October 10th and 11th for the potential of this activity. Watches at this level are rarely issued.

Besides the Northern Lights, the Space Weather Prediction Center says this geomagnetic storm could have detrimental impacts to some critical infrastructure and technology.

