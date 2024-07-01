68-year-old woman dies from injuries after being hit by car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman who was hit by a car in Huber Heights last week has died, according to police.

Huber Heights police and medics were called to the 8800 block of Christygate Lane for reports of a pedestrian accident, News Center 7 previously reported.

Police said they arrived on the scene to find the 68-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with visible injuries.

The driver suspected of hitting the woman was found a few houses down and was believed to have suffered a medical episode.

Police said they found damage on the car that was consistent with what happened during the crash.

On Monday, Huber Heights police confirmed the woman died from her injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the hospital confirmed her organs were harvested for donation.

The case remains under investigation for possible charges against the driver of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

