68-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Huber Heights Tuesday.

>>PHOTOS: 68-year-old woman hit by car in Huber Heights

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 7 p.m. Huber Heights police and medics were called to the 8800 block of Christygate Lane for reports of a pedestrian accident.

Police said they arrived on the scene to find a 68-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with visible injuries.

The driver suspected of hitting the bicyclist was found a few houses down and was believed to have suffered a medical episode.

>> Husband, wife dead after suspected murder-suicide in Preble Co.

Police said they found damage on the car that was consistent with what happened during the crash.

The woman was listed as being in critical condition Wednesday, according to a Huber Heights police spokesperson.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Woman hit by car on Christygate Lane in HH Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff









©2024 Cox Media Group