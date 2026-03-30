65-year-old woman dies from injuries after being hit by SUV

SIDNEY — A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by an SUV while trying to cross the street in Sidney.

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On March 24, a Sidney Police officer was flagged over around 9 p.m. for a woman who was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of S. Main Avenue and E. Court Street, according to a spokesperson for the city.

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When they got to the scene, officers found Berdina Gross, 65, in the roadway.

A Sidney Police crash report indicates Gross was crossing E. Court Street when she was hit by a 2015 Dodge Journey turning onto E. Court Street from Main Avenue.

She was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, but was moved to Miami Valley Hospital when he condition got worse.

Gross was on life support but died from her injuries on March 26, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene. No citations have been issued, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

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