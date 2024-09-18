64-year-old man hospitalized after being ejected from motorcycle in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — A 64-year-old man is in the hospital after being ejected from a motorcycle Tuesday night in Darke County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded at 6:15 p.m. to the 9200 block of State Route 571 on reports of an injury crash in Arcanum, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 red Honda Goldwing was traveling west on State Route 571 near Red River West Grove Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The Honda traveled off the side of the road and hit a ditch.

TRENDING STORIES:

Regan Bruss, 64, of Dayton, was ejected. Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



