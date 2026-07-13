60-year-old hurt after crashing into tree in Dayton

DAYTON — A 60-year-old was hurt after their car hit a tree in Dayton on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, medics responded to the 4000 block of Prescott Avenue around 9:09 p.m.

A Buick Lucerne was speeding while on Prescott Ave when it reached a curve in the road, according to Dayton police.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver lost control and ended up sideways after hitting a tree.

The 60-year-old driver, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned on the passenger side of the car.

Firefighters were able to free them, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]