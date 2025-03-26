Man found shot in face at Dayton gas station; Suspect walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — A 60-year-old is expected to survive after being shot in the face in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, a shooting was reported at the QuikTrip gas station at 2121 Edwin C Moses Boulevard around 7:18 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with Dayton police.

He was taken to an area hospital, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Around 30 minutes after the shooting, Dayton officers were called to an area hospital for a stabbing victim.

Officers learned that the person had been shot and was the suspect in the shooting.

QuickTrip Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson sent News Center 7 the following statement:

“QuikTrip’s top priority is always the safety of our employees and our customers. We are working closely with the Dayton Police Department to assist with their ongoing investigation on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. We appreciate the swift response by Dayton PD and will continue to take necessary and appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities we serve.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group