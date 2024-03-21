60 employees to be laid off at Miamisburg company

MIAMISBURG — Dozens of workers at an Illinois-based company’s Miamisburg location are being laid off.

Amsive is permanently laying off 60 employees at its location on West Tech Road, according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification filed this week.

The notification of the layoffs happened on Monday and layoffs will begin on May 17.

“All affected employees are being notified directly of the separation date and that their separation from employment will be permanent,” Norma Mitchell, vice president, HR Business Partner & People Operations, said in the letter filed with the state.

Amsive is a data-led performance marketing agency.

