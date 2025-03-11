6-month-old puppy safe after firefighters rescue ‘Tater’ from well

CHAMPION TWP — A six-month-old puppy is safe after being rescued by Ohio firefighters.

The Champion Township Fire Department responded around 4:50 p.m. to a report that a puppy fell into a well.

Firefighters found a six-month-old pug named “Tater” inside a well next to the home and the cover had fallen, according to a social media post.

“Crews were able to retrieve the pup from approximately a 7-foot depth,” the department said in a Facebook post.

They posted photos of the puppy and well on social media.

The puppy was not hurt.

He was “given to his best friend who was anxiously waiting.”

