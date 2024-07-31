6 accused of producing fake money in Ohio, including Auglaize County, formally charged

OHIO/AUGLAIZE CO. — Six people accused of producing and circulating fake money in Ohio, including in our area, have been formally charged.

The suspects are between the ages of 20-23 in an investigation that spanned across four counties, including Auglaize County, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

They are accused of theft, identity theft, cashing forged checks, counterfeiting bank cards, and making purchases with fake $20 bills.

The indictments filled in Williams County Common Pleas Court alleged the crimes took place in June 2022-23, the Ohio AG’s Office said.

The suspects facing charges are:

Cooper Rademacher, 21, nine felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

3 counts of counterfeiting

1 count of identity fraud

1 count of forgery

1 count of breaking and entering

1 count of theft

1 count of possession of criminal tools

Kalie Gibler, 22, nine felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

4 counts of counterfeiting

1 count of identity fraud

1 count of forgery

1 count of possessing criminal tools

1 count of theft

Noah Frisby, 23, two felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

1 count of counterfeiting (F4)

Dion Fleet, 23, three felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

1 count of identity fraud

1 count of forgery

Brandon Randolph, 23, three felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

count of identity fraud

1 count of forgery

Dale Champion, 20, three felonies:

1 count of identity fraud

1 count of forgery

1 count of theft

The suspects are accused of committing the crimes in Wapakoneta, Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, Montpelier, and Pioneer.

