Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing clothing from store at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Officers have asked for the public’s help in finding two theft suspects.

>>Body cam video shows moments before Dayton officer strikes K9 during arrest

The Beavercreek Police Department said the two women are wanted for stealing a large amount of clothing from Carter’s at the Greene, according to a social media post.

The department posted the suspects’ pictures from a security camera on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225.

Suspect wanted for stealing clothing from The Greene Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

Suspect wanted for stealing clothing from The Greene Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))





©2024 Cox Media Group