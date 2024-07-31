Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing clothing from store at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Officers have asked for the public’s help in finding two theft suspects.
The Beavercreek Police Department said the two women are wanted for stealing a large amount of clothing from Carter’s at the Greene, according to a social media post.
The department posted the suspects’ pictures from a security camera on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information can call Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225.
