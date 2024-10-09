53-year-old man recovering after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is recovering after being shot in Dayton early Monday morning, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers and medics responded to the 150 block of Drummer Ave on reports of a shooting around 3:40 a.m.

“Hurry, please hurry, my boyfriend’s been shot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Bauer.

Medics took the man to an area hospital.

Bauer said he is currently listed in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as the victim’s injuries were initially life-threatening, according to Bauer.

Information on any suspects was not immediately available.

This shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

