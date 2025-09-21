$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Sidney gas station

SIDNEY — A Sidney man recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The winner purchased the winning VIP Millions ticket at the Sidney Arco at the 2500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, according to the Ohio Lottery.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dies after being tased by Springfield officer during chase, family says
- $500K winning scratch-off ticket sold in Miami Valley
- Student punched in front of business near UD, campus police say
The man will receive $36,000 after federal and state taxes.
VIP Millions is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.
“As of September 18, 2025, there are 26 top prizes remaining in the game,” the Ohio Lottery said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group