$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Sidney gas station

SIDNEY — A Sidney man recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

The winner purchased the winning VIP Millions ticket at the Sidney Arco at the 2500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The man will receive $36,000 after federal and state taxes.

VIP Millions is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

“As of September 18, 2025, there are 26 top prizes remaining in the game,” the Ohio Lottery said.

