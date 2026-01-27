$500K winning lottery ticket sold in Miami Valley still unclaimed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in the Miami Valley remains unclaimed.

The Ohio Lottery says several large jackpots haven’t been claimed yet, and one of them was sold in Montgomery County.

A Lucky for Life ticket worth $500,000 was sold at Kasey’s Gas Mart, located at 1341 W. Market St in Germantown.

The winning numbers were 10, 17, 24, 32, and 34. The luckyball was 17.

Two other tickets have yet to be claimed.

A Rolling Cash 5 Ticket worth $130,000 was sold at XZ Mart on West Sylvania Ave in Toledo, with winning numbers 11, 18, 32, 35, and 37.

A Megamillions ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Players Cafe on West 5th Ave in Columbus, with winning numbers 2, 22, 33, 42, and 67. The Megaball was 1.

You can check your tickets on the MyLotto Rewards app, the Ohio Lottery website, or at any retailer.

