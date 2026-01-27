Dangerous cold with additional snow chances

DAYTON — Dangerously cold temperatures hold throughout the week. High temperatures will stay nearly 30 degrees below normal.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect until noon today, but a cold weather advisory will follow until noon Wednesday due to wind chill values dropping nearly 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

FUTURE WIND CHILLS

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Actual air temperatures will stay below zero in the morning hours, and high temperatures will climb to only 10 degrees throughout the next 48 hours.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

SNOW FORECAST

Another cold front will reinforce the bitterly cold air. That same front also brings us our next chance for accumulating snowfall. This will not amount to much. In fact, most of the snowfall will take place along I-71 and along I-70 and south. Snowfall totals will amount to a half-inch on average. An isolated inch of snow is possible along I-71.

©2026 Cox Media Group