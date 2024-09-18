$5,000 reward offered for information about Preble County arson

PREBLE COUNTY — The State Fire Marshal has offered a reward for information about a Preble County arson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported Monday on News Center 7 at 5, two campers were destroyed by a fire, and sent a dog to an emergency vet in critical condition.

The first fire happened around 5:44 p.m. late Friday afternoon at Buck Rub Cover while the second was at Antler Cove at 9:30 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal ruled both fires as arson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The FBI is working with the State Fire Marshall’s Office to determine who started both fires.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information can contact the fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.

The City of Eaton, Gasper Township, Milford Township, Gratis Township, and Shawnee Fire District provide mutual aid.

Fire Marshall rules 2 camper fires as arson in Preble County Photo contributed by Camden Somers-Township Fire & EMS (via Facebook) (Camden Somers-Township Fire & EMS (via Facebook) /Camden Somers-Township Fire & EMS (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



