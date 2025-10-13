5 puppies found abandoned in dumpster; police asking for information

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police are asking for information after five puppies were found in an Ohio dumpster.

Willoughby police found the five puppies inside a dumpster, according to a social media post.

Police said they would like to hold whoever put the puppies there responsible.

The puppies were taken by Coming Back Home Rescue in Willoughby, who said they are working to take care of the puppies, who appear not to have fleas or ticks.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 440-951-1234.

