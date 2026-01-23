5 arrested in burglary ring that targeted area business owners, police say

WEST CHESTER — Five people were arrested after police learned of a possible burglary ring in Butler County on Thursday.

The West Chester Police Department worked with the Southwest Ohio Burglary Task Force and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office after learning that a home in the Beckett Ridge neighborhood was a potential target, according to a police spokesperson.

They said that the suspects were focusing on Asian American business owners.

Detectives gathered information that a home was a potential target. During the operation, they identified four male suspects preparing for the burglary.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and cooperated with officers. Another suspect tried to run, but detectives arrested him, the spokesperson said.

Two suspects left the scene in vehicles. Officers stopped one of the two suspects during a traffic stop nearby and arrested him.

The second vehicle led officers on a short chase but was stopped and arrested at Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Guard Street.

A fifth suspect, who was a female, was arrested in Indiana.

The incident remains under investigation.

