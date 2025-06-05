4x Super Bowl champion, Alter grad Joe Thuney to throw out first pitch at Dragons game

DAYTON — A local pro-football star will be back in the Miami Valley tomorrow.

Four-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Dayton Dragons game on Friday, the team announced on Thursday.

Thuney, 32, is a graduate of Alter High School.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016, where he won two Super Bowl championships.

Thuney signed a multi-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021 and went on to win two more Super Bowl titles.

The Chiefs traded Thuney to the Chicago Bears this offseason.

The Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 tomorrow.

Information on Dragons tickets can be found here.

