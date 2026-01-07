45-year-old woman dead, 1 other injured after box truck overturns on toll road

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A 45-year-old woman is dead, and another person was injured after a box truck overturned on the Indiana Toll Road on Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, the Indiana State Police (ISP) were dispatched to the 120-mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road in Lagrange County on reports of a crash.

The crash involved a single commercial motor vehicle, a box truck occupied by two people, that was traveling westbound on the Indiana Toll Road.

For an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway, entered the grassy median, overturned, and came to rest on its roof.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Neda Meketa of Haslet, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was transported to Parkview Lagrange Hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

