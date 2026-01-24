45-year-old man dead after early morning crash near busy state route

WARREN COUNTY — The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that has left one person dead on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, west of State Route 48 in Warren County, according to a spokesperson.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a 2020 GMC Sierra that was operated by 45-year-old Corey Graham was traveling east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road.

The GMC traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting several trees.

Graham was transported to Mercy Health—Kings Mills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the car, 39-year-old Regina Lovely and 35-year-old Amberley Lovely, were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

