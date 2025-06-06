43-year-old arrested after stealing car at gunpoint, prompting chase, police say

DAYTON — A man is in custody after police said he stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., Dayton officers were called to the 500 block of East Third for reports of a car stolen.

The car had been taken at gunpoint, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

Officers found the car and tried to stop it, but the driver continued, prompting a chase.

The chase ended after officers did a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver, causing the car to spin.

Officers found a gun with an extended magazine loaded with 22 rounds.

The 43-year-old admitted to officers that he committed the crime and was intending to commit more robberies, according to police.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

