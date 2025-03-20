42-year-old man hurt in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 42-year-old man was hurt after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 600 block of Springfield Street on reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene they found the man shot.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini with Dayton police.
Officers found a scene in the 3100 block of East First Street.
The shooting remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.
