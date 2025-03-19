Police investigating reports of person shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a male shot in Dayton Wednesday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Dayton police were called to the 600 block of Springfield Street on reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that a male was reportedly shot in the “bottom.”

Medics were called to the scene, according to the supervisor.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

