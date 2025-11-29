40-year-old woman dead after hitting parked car

COLUMBUS — A 40-year-old woman died, and a man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Columbus.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call on West Columbia Street around 9:40 p.m. in Marion, according to our news partner, WBNS.
OSHP said a Jaguar XJ was traveling westbound on West Columbia Street when it hit a parked car on the north side of the road.
The male driver was taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries.
The passenger, identified as 40-year-old Colleen Foster of Marion, was taken to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries.
Foster was transported to Grant Medical Center, where she died.
OSHP said impairment may have been a factor in the crash.
Neither occupants of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
