40 dogs removed after reports of animal cruelty on Ohio property

DELAWARE COUNTY — Several dogs were removed after reports of possible animal cruelty on an Ohio property.

The Delaware County Dog Shelter removed 40 dogs Sunday from a Kingston Township property, according to a county spokesperson.

Authorities began investigating the property after receiving more than 50 calls, our news partner WBNS in Columbus reports.

Most of the dogs removed were believed to be mostly pit bulls or pit-bull mixes.

The Delaware County Dog Warden’s Office obtained a search warrant from a Delaware County municipal court judge, and they then executed the raid.

Information on the dogs’ conditions and why they were removed have not been provided, WBNS said.

Delaware County Dog Warden Mitchell Garrett said the owner has been known to them for years and previous visits only found six dogs in good health, a spokesperson said.

The Delaware County Humane Society issued a statement on social media Saturday thanking the public for notifying them about the situation.

“Thank you to our community for sharing pictures and concerns about a humane situation in our county. We take animal welfare seriously and are actively working the case. We appreciate everyone who took the time to report it to us and will provide an update at a later time.”

The owner was not present during the raid and no charges have been issued at this point, the spokesperson stated.

An investigation is underway about the conditions.

We will continue to provide updates.

40 dogs removed after animal abuse reports at Ohio property

