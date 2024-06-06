4-year-old seriously injured after falling from 7th-story apartment window in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A four-year-old boy has serious injuries after falling out of a seventh-story window in an Ohio apartment building Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

The incident happened at the Trinity Towers apartment complex in Cuyahoga County around 1:15 p.m.

The boy sustained injuries to his arms and legs and was transported to an area hospital, according to WOIO-19.

Bedford Heights police said the victim’s 10-year-old sister was watching him at the time of the incident.

There were no other adults or children in the apartment.

According to WOIO-19, the victim’s mother called 911 and got home when police arrived.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but charges are pending.

The child’s identity will not be released at this time.

