4-year-old girl, mother attacked by dog in Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by a dog in Ohio over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened at a home in the 8100 block of Rushton Drive in Mentor around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, Mentor police and fire found a mother who had been bitten and a 4-year-old girl who was injured in the attack, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics took the child to an area hospital “due to the nature and extent of the injuries,” according to our CBS affiliate.

The girl’s current condition was not immediately available.

A spokesperson with the City of Mentor said Mentor police and the Lake County Dog Warden are working together to see if any criminal charges apply.

The dog remains under quarantine, WOIO-19 reported.

Additional details on what led up to the attack and who owns the dog were not available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group