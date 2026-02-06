4-year-old back home after years in the hospital, heart transplant

DAYTON — After spending years in multiple hospitals, a little girl is finally back home and on the road to recovery.

Since the moment she was born, 4-year-old Quinnley Loges struggled with her heart.

“She’s been through a lot more than probably any average adult has in her four short years of life,” Angel Gibbs, Quinnley’s mother, said.

Gibbs said after they found a compatible heart, doctors reassured them the survival rate for the procedure is 90 percent.

“That still 10 and 11% was still in the back of my brain,” she said.

After surgery, they spent another two weeks in the hospital, making sure her body didn’t reject the heart.

“She’s a walking miracle,” Gibbs said.

Loges even likes to ride her bike with her siblings. Her favorite activity is to play with the family dog, “Judge.”

Gibbs and the rest of the family are amazed that they got to this point.

“It warms my heart. As her mom, there was days I begged God to save her,” she said.

The family still monitors Loges’ condition and makes sure she follows the doctor’s orders.

“Five meds a day versus 10 when we first got home. So we’ve gotten rid of quite a few. She’ll be on antirejection meds the rest of her life,” Gibbs said.

She said she has hope for her daughter’s future.

“If she wants to do gymnastics, if she wants to ride bikes, whatever she wants to do, whatever her little heart desires. That’s what it is,”

Loges is set to start preschool next year.

