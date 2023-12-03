4-year-old attacked by pit bull ‘running at large’ taken to hospital, sheriff’s office says

HARRISON TWP. — A 4-year-old child attacked by a large black pit bull while playing outside his grandparents’ apartment in Harrison Twp. on Saturday suffered serious cuts to his face and had to be taken to a hospital, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was playing outside the apartment, in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in the Creekside Apartment Complex, when the dog, which was “running at large in violation of state law,” attacked, according to the preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred about 4:19 p.m. near Palisades Drive and Northcutt Place.

Deputies from the Harrison Twp. substation were dispatched and determined the child “sustained serious lacerations requiring advanced care.” The child’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening, said Christine Bevins, sheriff’s office media director.

The dog and owner were located a short time after the attack, in a neighboring apartment community by an officer from the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

The animal resource center is investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

We will continue working to learn more. We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.





