4 school employees placed on leave after photos show child tied

CINCINNATI — Four school employees have been placed on paid leave after photos posted on social media showed a child’s arms and legs tied while being transported.

The child’s mother, Elisa Schaney, shared photos on social media that showed her son tired in the back of a transportation van while traveling from his school to an after-school program on Thursday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

In the photos, the child is on the ground and is not buckled into a seat.

WCPO spoke to Schaney, who said her son is transported by a third-party service; however, she said a Cincinnati Public Schools staff member was there when the decision to tie her son was made.

“This incident is being investigated and we are prioritizing the safety of everyone involved,” CPS said to WCPO in a statement.

The district confirmed on Nov. 14 that four employees are on paid leave.

We will continue to follow this story.

