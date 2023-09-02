4 people taken to hospital after plane crash near Cincinnati

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP — At least four people were injured after a plane crashed near Cincinnati Friday evening.

Around 9 p.m. a plane crashed near the intersection of of Eight Mile and Old Kellogg roads in Anderson Township, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The Anderson Township Fire Department told WCPO that four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Information about what caused the plane to crash was not available.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





