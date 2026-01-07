4 Ohio cities ranked in top 100 best places for active lifestyle

OHIO — Four Ohio cities were named in WalletHub’s best places for an active lifestyle in the United States.

WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities on 35 key indicators of an active lifestyle.

The data ranged from the average monthly fitness-club fee to the city’s bike score to the share of physically inactive adults, according to WalletHub.

The number one city for an active lifestyle was Honolulu, Hawaii, with an overall score of 65.79.

The highest-ranking city in Ohio is Cincinnati. It came in at No. 8 with an overall score of 56.65.

The second-highest Ohio city is No. 57, Columbus, with an overall score of 41.68.

Cleveland came in at No. 59 with an overall score of 40.84, while Toledo was No. 76 with an overall score of 36.67.

New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles round out the Top 5.

