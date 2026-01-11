4 injured after 2-vehicle crash on busy Ohio state route

CLERMONT COUNTY — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in Clermont County that left four people with injuries.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on State Route 749 in Pierce Township, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a 2013 Hyundai Accent, driven by 41-year-old Jessie Herndon, was driving west on SR 749.

A 2017 GMC Yukon, operated by 26-year-old Kyla Young, was traveling west on SR 749.

The Hyundai crossed over the center lane and struck the GMC, causing the GMC to travel towards the south side of SR 749.

Herndon was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. The passenger, 34-year-old Sally Patrick, also suffered serious injuries.

Young and her passenger, 27-year-old Aaron Young, were transported to UC Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Batavia Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group