4 dead after home explosion in northern Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Four people are dead from a home explosion in Ellsworth on Saturday,

News Center 7 previously reported the explosion was reported in Ellsworth around 7:15 a.m.

WKBN in Cleveland reported debris from the explosion was spread about half a mile from the scene.

The blast also damaged surrounding homes, with some shifted on their foundations, windows blown in, ceilings cracked and items knocked off shelves and cabinets.

Further information about what caused the explosion or the identity of those killed has not been released.

