4 dead after car crashes into pond in northern Ohio

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Four people are dead after a car crash in northern Ohio late Thursday night, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

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The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. on State Route 18 just outside of Tiffin in Seneca County.

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Hermoiney Greenler, 19, of Bucyrus, was driving eastbound on SR-18 when she lost control of the car, according to our affiliate.

The car went off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and then went into a pond.

The car became partially submerged in the pond.

Greenler and two of the passengers, Madison Yates, 21, and Jonathan Bowling, 22, both of Tiffin, were pronounced dead on scene.

Alexzandria Hickle, 22, of Tiffin, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WTOL-11 that Hickle was the only person wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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